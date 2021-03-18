Linda Romero Chaisson, 72, a native of Morgan City and resident of Franklin, died Monday, March 15, 2021 at her residence.

She is survived by three children, Jason Rogers of Franklin, and Stacy Ayliffe and Douglas Ayliffe, both of Morgan City; a sister, Josephine LaCoste of Bayou Vista; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers and four sisters.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, 2-4 p.m., at Twin City Funeral Home.