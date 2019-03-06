Linda Evans Oubre, 74, a native of Natchez, Mississippi, and resident of Morgan City, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Teche Regional Medical Center in Mor-gan City.

She is survived by a son, Christopher Oubre Sr. if Bayou Vista; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Raymond Evans of Opelousas; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two chil-dren.

Inurnment services will be held in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery at a later date.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.