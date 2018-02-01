LINDA C. THOMAS

Linda Collins Thomas, 64, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gray, died Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday at Eagle Wright Baptist Church in Gray. Burial will follow in Halfway Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Blane Thomas of Gray; son, Samuel Williams Jr. of Gray; daughter, Gail Coleman of Franklin; five grandchildren; seven brothers, Ernest Collins, Carl Harris, Joseph Harris, Daniel Antoine and Alfred Collins, all of Gray, Paul Harris of Morgan City and Charles Collins of Franklin; six sisters, Brenda Barrow, Yvonne Jackson, Laurie Ward, Janis McGuin and Carolyn Mackie, all of Gray, and Valerie Adams of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, sisters and grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.