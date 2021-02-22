April 27, 1955 — February 18, 2021

Linda Ann LeBlanc Jennings, 65, a resident of Patterson, was called to her heavenly home on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

Linda was born on April 27, 1955 in Lafayette, the daughter of John LeBlanc and Electa Collier LeBlanc.

Linda loved her family and cherished every moment she spent with them; but her grandchildren were her life, she truly lived for them. Linda was a faithful member of Crossing Place Church where she served in the nursery taking care of many babies over her years there. She will be missed by everyone who knew and those whose life she really touched.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three daughters, Kitty L. Hebert and husband Joseph of Morgan City, Belinda L. Arnold and husband Gregory of Huntsville, Alabama, Gina L. Arnold and husband Jason of Berwick; three step children, Ryan Jennings and wife Traci of Patterson, Taylor Jennings and wife Lou of Patterson, Ashley J. Businelle of Bayou Vista; six grandchildren, Tyler Hebert, Jaci Arnold, Kennedy Hebert, Ryleigh Arnold, Luke Arnold and Lexi Arnold; seven step grandchildren, Parker Jennings, Caleb Jennings, Peyton Jennings, Eli Businelle, Kate Jennings, Andre Businelle and Stella Businelle; brother, Glenn LeBlanc and wife Janice of Millbrook, Alabama; two sisters, Cheryl Heckman and husband John of Lakeland, Florida and Alyson LeBlanc of Scott; longtime friend, Nat DeHart of Berwick.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, John and Electa Collier LeBlanc and her husband Derrik Jennings.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Crossing Place Church with Pastor Den Hussey officiating. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service and following the services inurnment services will be held in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in Linda’s name to the American Heart Association, 139-B James Comeaux Road, #596 Lafayette, LA 70508.