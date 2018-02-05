February 10, 1951- February 1, 2018

Linda Ann Cole, 65, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Linda was born Feb. 10, 1951, in Morgan City, the daughter of Lockwood Bonin Sr. and Lena Sauce.

Linda was a God-fearing woman who loved her Lord to the fullest. She had a love for painting and cooking, and loved cooking for her family. Linda never met a stranger and seemed to know everyone.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son, Johnny Cole of Bayou Vista; one sister, Ginger Roy and husband Sterling of Bayou Vista; one brother, Kevin Mitchell of Bayou L’Ourse; two sisters-in-law, Maxine Bonin of Houma and Ginger Bonin of Morgan City; brother-in-law, Ricky Aucoin; four stepsisters, Jackie Sampey, Carolyn Courville, Heidi Sampey and Roberta Sampey; her cousin and best friend, Priscilla Billiot; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Lockwood Bonin Sr. and Lena Sauce Mitchell; husband, Don Lee Cole; two brothers, Lockwood Bonin Jr. and Curtis Bonin; and stepparents, Jessie Mitchell and Marie Sampey Bonin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Wilfredo Decal celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until Mass time.