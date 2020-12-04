February 22, 1946 — December 2, 2020

Linda Ann Billiot Cortez, 74, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, December 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Linda was born February 22, 1946, in Morgan City, the daughter of Sanders Billiot and Ora Lacoste Billiot.

Linda was a parishioner and a faithful servant of St. Rosalie Chapel as well as Holy Cross Catholic Church. She was well known by many people in her community for leading in the ministry of music. Linda enjoyed spending time with her family; she was the glue that held her family together. Linda’s grandkids were her life, and she loved spending her free time with them.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 56 years, Julius “JC” Cortez; one son, Eric Cortez of Baton Rouge; three daughters, Paula Pisani and husband Joseph of San Antonio, Julie McCarty and husband William “Bill” of Morgan City, and Holly Barbier and husband Dwight of Morgan City; one brother, Donald Billiot of Morgan City; three sisters-in-law, Priscilla “Chill” Billiot, Diane Aleman and Gay Dale Aucoin; five grandchildren, Jeffrey Pisani and wife Ruby, Meghan Ciaccio and husband Trent, Reagan Barbier, Jill McCarty and Beth Barbier; and three great-grandchildren, Scarlett Pisani, Michael Ciaccio and Tucker Ciaccio. Linda is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Sanders and Ora Billiot; a daughter, Carla Cortez; two sisters, Mary Crochet and Ora Mae Billiot; and one brother, Ken Billiot.

Pallbearers will be Joe Pisani, Bill McCarty, Dwight Barbier, Michael Crochet, Jeffrey Pisani and Austin Esquivel.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at Twin City Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and again Saturday at Twin City Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. with a rosary being prayed at 10:15 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with The Very Rev. Jay Baker officiating and Father Toto co-officiating. After Mass, Linda will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.