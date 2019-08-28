Lillie Mae Notto Butler, 74, a resident of Verdunville, La. and native of Franklin, La., passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 8:20 a.m. in Patterson, La.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Nazarene Baptist Church Highway 182 Franklin (Verdunville), La. from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m.

Reverend Henry Harris will officiate the services. Burial will follow services in the Nazarene Church Cemetery in Franklin (Verdunville), La.

Memories of Lillie will forever remain in the hearts of her husband of fifty-five years, Hilliard Butler of Verdunville, La.; a son, Lawrence (Nicole) Butler Sr. of Patterson, La.; a daughter, Alicia Butler of Verdunville, La.; two brothers, Alvin Nico of Franklin, La. and Larry (Diane) Nico Sr. of Centerville, La.; three sisters, Mary Howard of Franklin, La. and Jessica Nico and Valerie Paul both of Atlanta, GA; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, three brothers-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Lillie was preceded in death by her parents, her step-father, two sisters, three brothers, her father & mother-in-law, and two godchildren.

