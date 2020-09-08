Lillie Mae Couvillier Beadle, a resident of Morgan City, La.

Born in New Iberia, La. in 1937 to Aline and Ano Couvillier.

She was 83 years old when she lost her battle to lung cancer on August 30, 2020.

Her life ended on earth as we know it at her daughter and son-in-law’s home in Wesley Chapel, Florida.

Lillie married her late husband Ray Joseph Beadle on July 26, 1958. They had three children together that was her world. Debbie Ann Beadle Keller (married to Shane Peter Keller), Blane “Bud” Joseph Beadle (married to Robin Bernucho Beadle), and Dwane “Dee” Beadle Kaucic (married to Tom Kaucic).

She lived not only for her children but her grandchildren as well. Shane Michael Keller (married to Sue Keller), Kassie Nicole Keller, Dustin Earl Henderson (married to Dalia Henderson) and Jordin Michelle Beadle Lee (married to Jack Lee). Then her world changed again when she became a Granny for the first time to Evelyn Rose Henderson six months ago. She was so proud of her family and had so much love for each one of them unconditional.

Not to mention all the adopted family that called her “Granny,” “Maw Lil,” “Momma Lillie” and “Sista.”

Lillie worked at LH Printing Company in Morgan City, La. for 30 years and was titled to be the first to ever retire from the company. They showed her how thankful for her years of service by honoring her with a surprise party. She was so grateful.

Now retired she had more time to be in her yard that she enjoyed so much. Cutting her own grass at 82 years of age was amazing. Gardening and pulling weeds. That was her time to “speak with God and get her exercise” she would say. She also did more traveling ... she loved to fly. And visiting with friends and family out of town. Everyone wanted more of her time to enjoy her spirit.

Oh how she loved to dance. Even if no music she had the rhythm to do the jitterbug in a parking lot. She could even chair dance like nobody’s business and every Tuesday she would meet with her girlfriends to listen to French music. Tampico’s will never be the same for Thirsty Thursday with another group of her girlfriends. She was so blessed by so many friends. The fact is she never met a stranger! She loved life and lived it big. Everyone loved her carefree personality, her wittiness, and her helpfulness to care enough.

Lillie has been cremated and will be laid to rest with her late husband with a private Celebration of Life Ceremony to follow. Date is to be determined.

Donations can be made to Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida, in her name.