Lillie M. Tabor, 93, died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.

She is survived by four children, Glenda Harper, Sheila Daigle, Theodore Bailey and Floyd Bailey; two brothers, Charles Morrison Jr. and Ira Morrison; a sister, Wanzie Richard; 12 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a brother and five sisters.

Due to Cvoid-19, services will be held privately by the family.