Levi Gunner Sr., 82, a native of Bayou Sale and resident of Verdunville, died Saturday, March 17, 2018 at his residence.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Luke Baptist Church in Patterson. Burial will follow in Golden Queen Cemetery in Centerville.

He is survived by his wife, Hildred Kirt Gunner of Verdunville; four sons, Levi Gunner Jr., Roland Gunner Sr. and Steven Gunner, all of Verdunville, and Christopher Gunner of Patterson; two daughters, Denise Gunner of Franklin and Delinda Gunner of Patterson; one sister, Eura Gunner-Williams of Verdunville; 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two children, his parents, three brothers and seven sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.