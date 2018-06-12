LESLIE MATTHEWS
Tue, 06/12/2018 - 10:41am Anonymous
Leslie Matthews, 43, a resident of Amelia, died Monday, June 11, 2018, in Amelia.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrange-ments, which are incomplete at this time.
Leslie Matthews, 43, a resident of Amelia, died Monday, June 11, 2018, in Amelia.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrange-ments, which are incomplete at this time.
Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874
Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255