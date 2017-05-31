Leroy Trimm Jr., 43, a resident and native of Franklin, died Saturday, May 27, 2017, in New Orleans.

Visitation will be Saturday at Pilgrim Grove Baptist Church in Morgan City from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery with military honors.

He is survived by his father, Leroy Trimm Sr. (Charlotte) of Morgan City; one son, Tidas Trimm of Jeanerette; one daughter, Liana Trimm of Buffalo, New York; his companion; three brothers, Darren Watson and Makye Richard, both of Morgan City, and Lawrence Watson Sr. of Bossier City; six sisters, Trina Dural of Verdunville, Tia Verrett of Norfolk, Virginia, Lakeisha Green and A’lter Moore, both of Houston, Michelle Fernandez of Franklin, and Nicole Moore of New Iberia; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his mother, and both his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.