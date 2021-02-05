Leroy Favors, 67, a native of Patterson and resident of Morgan City, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.

Graveside services will be Saturday at noon in Morgan City Cemetery. Masks and social distancing required.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie White Favors of Morgan City; five brothers, Charles Favors of Los Angeles, Benjamin Dugas of Tampa, Florida, Dan Gant of Morgan City, and Samuel Gant and Willie Douglas, both of Patterson; 10 sisters, Mary Pritchett of Newport, N.C., Anna Favors, Barbara Daniels, Loretta Badon and Billie Douglas, all of Patterson, Alma Shields of Baldwin, and Bertha Jefferson and Marsha Max, both of Houston.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, two sis-ters and two brothers.

Otis Mortuary of Franklin is in charge of arrangements.