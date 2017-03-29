Leonard J. Boniol, 69, a native of Bunkie and a resident of Morgan City, passed away on March 26, 2017, at Ochsner Hospital from complications from a stroke.

Leonard was a teacher at Morgan City High then was a computer programmer for St. Mary Parish School Board until his retirement at 52. He was a good, kind-hearted person who did wonderful things for many people.

He is survived by his life partner of 37 years, Steve Robichaux of Morgan City; his sister, Elaine Ware and husband Roger of Overland Park, Kansas; nieces, Katie and Sara of Overland Park, Kansas; and many friends and family.

Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Lois Boniol.

As per Leonard’s wish, there will be no services.