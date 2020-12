Leonard Fangue Sr., 93, a native of Morgan City and resident of Bryan, Texas, died Nov. 29, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Margie; sister, Genevieve; two children, Leonard Jr. and Alida; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Morgan City Cemetery.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.