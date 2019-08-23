May 23, 1929 — August 20, 2019

Leona Terez Solar Davis, known by her family and the community as Grandmama, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at her home in Lafayette surrounded by her loving family at the age of 90.

Leona was born on May 23, 1929, in Morgan City, the daughter of Emile Joseph Solar and Pauline Giroir Solar.

Leona was feisty and had a zest for life. Her children and grandchildren have fond memories of Grandmama teaching them the song “Dance with me Henry.”

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her adopted family, Tracy Frentz and husband Bryan and their children Caroline and William of Lafayette; five children, Christine Davis of Houma, Patricia Davis of Ricohoc, Rebecca Davis of Thibodaux, Danny Davis and wife Joni of Picayune, Mississippi, and Rodney Davis and wife Jill of Houma; 11 grandchildren, Carly Duval Delaune, Neal Duval, Summer Davis, Nicole Lodrigue, Jessica Prado, Gabie Davis, Nat Davis, Chloe Jane Ruiz, Brigette Phillips, Wayne Phillips and Gordon “Woody” Vining; 19 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Calvin Solar of Rosenberg, Texas; one sister, Vina Glynn of Plaquemine; sister-in-law, Faye Solar of Morgan City; special friend, Paula Berard of Breaux Bridge; her beloved dogs and best friends, Hope, Lucy and Uncle Joe; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Leona was preceded in death by her parents, Emile and Pauline Giroir Solar; her husband, Gordon W. Davis; one daughter, Gayle Aucoin; two brothers, Robert Solar and Emile Solar; and four sisters, Elizabeth Stansbury, Lena Breaux, Flavia Lodrigue and Evelyn Duval.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home with Pastor David Owens officiating. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the services. Private burial services will be held in Pritchet, Texas, at a later date.