Leon McClendon, 63, a native of Oakland, California and resident of Morgan City, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Thomas; wife, Donna McClendon; five children, Anthony Mitchell, Elizabeth Guillot, Leon Cook, Destiny McClendon and Josh McClendon; a sister, Miranda Suire; and 23 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at New Life Tabernacle.