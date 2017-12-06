Leon Lipari, 60, a native of Morgan City and resident of Patterson, died Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

He is survived by a son, Leon Lipari of Patterson; five grandchildren; three brothers, Luke Lipari, Ronnie Lipari and Tony Lipari; and seven sisters, Lucille Vining, Jeanita Liner, Lana West, Rosie Bailey, Mona Clausen, Annie Russo and Josephine Lipari.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, a brother and a sister.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. Thursday at Twin City Funeral Home.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.