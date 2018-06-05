February 10, 1931 - June 4, 2018

Lenis J. Clement passed away at the age of 87 on Monday, June 4, 2018, at Franklin Foundation Hospital following a tragic accident while driving his gator.

Lenis was a loving husband, and a wonderful father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a native and lifelong resident of Charenton. A veteran of the United States Army, Lenis honorably served his country during the Korean War. Lenis was a lifelong sugar cane farmer, working for most of adult life on the family farm. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, Golden Age Club, as well as the Knights of Columbus Baldwin/Charenton Council, where he called for bingo once a month. Some of his favorite pastimes were riding around on his gator, visiting family, friends, and the farm to offer his “advice”, and working in his garden where he grew some of the most beautiful vegetables.

Survivors include two children, Wanda C. Broussard and her husband Michael and Lenis J. “Bo” Clement Jr.; daughter-in-law, Angela C. Clements; son-in-law, Henry “Skippy” Sedatol; 14 grandchildren, Corey Broussard, Lani B. Gallimore, Trent Broussard, Kegan Clement, Nata Sedatol, Ashley C. Bajat, Becky C. York, Tonya C. Champagne, Lenis J. “Lil Bo” Clement III, Danielle Clement, Jared Clement, Sophia Clements, Jude Latiolais, and Jade Latiolais; 12 great grandchildren, Zelda, Saya, Willow, Blakeleigh, Stella, Baisen, Nata Jr., Cameron, Adeline, Evan, Avery, and Jackson; two brothers, Dale Clements and his wife Lucille, Errol Clements and his wife Betsy; one sister, Ida C. Simoneaux; one half sister, Linda Verret and her husband Ricky; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ouida Melancon Clement; his daughter, Phyllis C. Sedatol; his son, Scott L. Clement; his parents, Rene Clement and Agnes Comeaux Clement; six brothers, Lawrence, Morris, Robert, Dallas, Harold “KaTa” Clements, and an infant brother; and four sisters, Lillian C. Hebert, Louise C. Morales, Levi C. LeBlanc and Elizabeth Clements.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charenton on Thursday, June 7, 2018, beginning at 9:00 a.m., followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., with Father Cedric Sonnier officiating. He will be laid to rest with Military Honors in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Corey Broussard, Trent Broussard, Lenis J. “Lil Bo” Clement III, Kegan Clement, Nata Sedatol, and Jared Clement.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, LA 70538, (337) 828-5426.

