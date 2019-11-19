June 26, 1937 – November 18, 2019

Funeral services for Leila Luke Deslatte will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Centerville during an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Following the Mass she will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum. Father Billy Ruskoski will be the Celebrant for the Mass and conduct the services. The family requests that visiting hours be observed Wednesday at St. Joseph from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Leila was born in Centerville on June 26, 1937, the fourth of thirteen children born to John and Eva Luke. She passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019, at her home with her husband at her side. She was 82.

On July 5, 1958 she married the love of her life, Wayne, and were blessed with six children. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she and her husband were married and attended Mass regularly. Being one of thirteen children planted a deep love for family in her soul that she cultivated and nourished. Nothing brought more joy to her heart than spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.

Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her husband of 61 years, Wayne Jacob Deslatte; her six children, Lorraine D. Sauls and her husband David, Wayne “Buck” Deslatte and his wife Debbie, Farrell James Deslatte Sr. and his wife Wendy, Lenette D. Hebert and her husband Joey, Mary D. Turner and her husband Jason, and Ben Thomas Deslatte; ten grandchildren, Benjamin Sauls and his wife Hilary, Claire Sauls Ryan and her husband William, James Deslatte and his wife Nicole, Derek Deslatte and his wife Senette, Michelle Deslatte Carter and her husband Adam, Farrell Deslatte Jr. and his wife Bridget, Kathleen Hebert Crochet and her husband Jerry, Matthew Hebert and his wife Stephanie, Madison Turner, and Leila Kaye Deslatte; 19 great grandchildren; 11 siblings, Diane L. Nugent, Elaine L. Young, John Robert Luke Jr., Laura L. Zuniga, David Earl Luke, Charlotte L. Hay, Joel Fletcher Luke, Grant Patrick Luke, Gary Joseph Luke, Malinda L. Yoshida, and Charles Manly Luke; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Robert Luke and Eva Simoneaux Luke; and her brother, Philip Noré Luke.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, La. 70538, (337) 828-5426.