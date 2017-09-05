September 22, 1942 - September 1, 2017

Leila Faith Budd Landry, a native of Bayou Sorrel and a resident of Bayou Sale for over 50 years, passed away at the age of 74 on September 1, 2017, just 21 days shy of her 75 birthday. Leila was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved the Lord with all her heart. In her early years, she enjoyed horseback riding and teaching children to ride as well as barrel and pole race. Leila was also a woman of many talents and passions. Some of her favorites included sewing, painting, writing, genealogy, and especially traveling in their RV. Together with her husband they traveled the country, including Alaska and Canada.

Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her husband of 57 years, Harry J. Landry; her son, David Landry Sr. and his wife Lisa; nine grandchildren, Matthew Gassiott and his wife Amber, Joshua Gassiott, Annaliese Gassiott, Tabitha Hopkins and her husband Lawrence, Rebecca Cameron and her husband Stephen, David Landry Jr. and his wife Jodie, Christy Landry, Patricia Moore and her husband Daniel, and Stephanie Landry; ten great grandchildren, Madigan, Zachary, Rylie, Ethan, Abigail, Meghan, Garrett, Emmalynn, Titus, and Zachariah; one brother, Lonnie Budd and his wife Frances; and her sister-in-law, Nell Hopkins.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Laurie Landry; and her parents, Elvin “Peter” Budd and Violet “Chick” Burns Budd.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Wednesday, September 6, at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and again Thursday, September 7, from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. conducted by her brother, Rev. Lonnie Budd. Burial will take place privately at a later date in Teche Gardens Cemetery.

