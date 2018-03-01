September 29, 1939-February 27, 2018

Lee Joseph Guarisco, 78, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Tuesday, February 27, 2018, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Lee was born on September 29, 1939, in Morgan City, the son of Liborio Guarisco and Mary Castalano Guarisco.

Lee was in the banking business in Morgan City for 39 years, retiring in 2002; he was the CEO of Meritrust Federal Savings Bank. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and loved the time he got to spend with his grandchildren.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Grace Elaine Siracusa Guarisco of Morgan City; three sons, Liborio Guarisco and wife Claire of Berwick, Samuel Joseph Guarisco of Morgan City, and Nicholas Guarisco and wife Linda of Orlando, Florida; six grandchildren, Diana Grace Guarisco, Stefano Guarisco, Michael Guarisco, Lindsey Guarisco, Jeff Dailey and Brian Dailey; and three sisters, Rosetta Boudreaux, Marie Hover, and Christine Provost and husband Cy, all of Morgan City.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Liborio and Mary Castalano Guarisco; one brother, Peter Guarisco; and two sisters, Rosalie Blum and Beatrice Guzzetta.

The family would like to thank Dr. Metz and the entire staff of Teche Regional for the excellent care given to Lee during his illness.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 2, 2018, at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Clyde Mahler celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until Mass time and following Mass, Lee will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in Lee’s memory to Holy Cross Elementary or Central Catholic High School.