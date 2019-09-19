Article Image Alt Text

LEAH MARTIN

Thu, 09/19/2019 - 2:21pm

Leah D. Martin, 84, a native of Maurice and resident of Marrero, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at her residence.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Mar-tin; children, Gerald Prejean Sr., Geraldine Dardar and Georgia Harding; stepchildren, Janice Spears, Sharon Daniels, Cheryl Cu-ningham and Elnora Martin; siblings, Dalton Dalcour of Houston and Ernest Dalcour of Morgan City; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, parents, grandparents and numerous siblings.
Visitation will be Fri-day, 8-9:15 a.m. with a Rosary at 8:45 a.m., at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Marrero, with a Mass at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Restlawn Park Cemetery-Avondale.
Davis Mortuary Service of Gretna is in charge of arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019