LEAH MAE OWENS

Leah Mae Owens, 40, a native and resident of Morgan City, Louisiana, passed away on Saturday, September 8, 2018.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 22, 2018, at Mt. Era Baptist Church, 406 Lawrence St., Morgan City from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.. The funeral will begin at 11 a.m., and burial will be at Morgan City Cemetery.
Leah is survived by her father, Alton Brashear; sons, Demetrius and Ronald Owens; daughters Tanara Walker, Lanisha Owens, Lea Humprey, and Christina Owens; brothers Alton Castille and Fred Owens; amd one grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lynn Owens.
Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

