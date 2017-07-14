Lawrence “Sonny” Joseph Bourg III, 72, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.

Sonny was born Aug. 27, 1944, in Franklin, the son of Lawrence J. Bourg Jr. and Mamie Robicheaux Bourg.

Sonny spent his career in law enforcement, working for Morgan City Police Department, Berwick Police Department, and the St. Mary Parish Sherriff’s Office. He also worked as a port captain at State Boat, Ensco and Cal Dive. He umpired Little League and Sheriff’s League baseball and also coached Pop Warner football. His favorite hobby was being a grandpa.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered his wife of 50 years, Tracy Vallery Bourg of Bayou Vista; four children, Lance “Poppy” Bourg of Dallas, Blaze Bourg and wife Elonn of Lafayette, Danyelle Dupre and husband Gene of Berwick, and Jade May of Patterson; four grandchildren, Tanner, Payton, Beau and Reyson; four stepgrandchildren, Tannar, Talia, Kelsey and Kali; one brother, Ronald Charles Bourg of Arkansas; and one sister, Ingrid Demers of Mississippi. Sonny was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence J. Bourg Jr. and Mamie Robicheaux Bourg.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 17, 2017, at Crossing Place Church in Bayou Vista with a memorial visitation being held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Following services, Sonny will be laid to rest in the Berwick Cemetery Mausoleum.