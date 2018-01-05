August 13, 1931 - January 3, 2018

Lawrence Joseph Savoie passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, at Teche Regional Medical Center. Lawrence was born in Opelousas, Louisiana, on Aug. 13, 1931, one of three children born to the late Regis Savoie and the late Angelle Taylor Savoie. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served during the Korean Conflict, and was a devout Catholic who attended Mass regularly. But most importantly, Lawrence was a family man who deeply loved his wife, children and grandchildren.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 63 years, Lucille Robin Savoie; four sons, Kirk W. Savoie and his wife Kathy, Keith P. Savoie and his companion Cheryl Jones, Kerry J. Savoie and his wife Rhonda, and Kenny H. Savoie and his wife Margaret; one sister, Flora S. Margart; daughter-in-law, Charlotte F. Savoie; 14 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Kevin Lawrence Savoie; one sister, Rose S. Guidry; and one daughter-in-law, Debra Blanchard Savoie.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson during an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, with Father Herb Bennerfield celebrating the Mass. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 9 a.m. at the church, with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 10 a.m. Following the Mass, he will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum, with Military Honors provided by Keesler Air Force Base Honor Guard and the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad. Serving as pallbearers will be Kwin Savoie, Kris Savoie, Kory Savoie, Keith M. Savoie, Kirk J. Savoie and Kaleb Davis.

