Lawrence “Muggie B.” Leroy Phillips, 53, a resident of San Antonio, TX and native of Jeanerette, La., passed away on Wednesday January 2, 2019 at 7:52 p.m. at his residence.

Visitation will be observed on Friday, January 11, 2018 at the First Church of God in Christ in Jeanerette, La., from 8 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow funeral services in the Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Jeanerette. Bishop James W. Proctor will officiate the services.

Memories of “Muggie B.,” as he was known to many, will forever remain in the hearts of his son, Lorenzo Leroy Thompson; a step-son, Emanuel Walls both of San Antonio, TX; a step-daughter Dione Algere of New Orleans, La.; five sisters, Shallow Phillips, Aline (Daniel) Miller, Priscilla (Raleigh) Robinson, Carol Bernard; one brother, Leroy Phillips Jr. all of Jeanerette, La.; one grandson, nineteen step grandchildren, ten step great-grandchildren; special friends since Katrina, Richard Graham, James Roberts, Martha Smith, and Tasha Roberts and a host of other relatives and friends.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his son, his mother, his father, his maternal grandparents, and paternal grandparents and a companion.

