LAVERNE MANNING STUCHEL

Fri, 03/22/2019 - 10:40am

Laverne Manning Stuchel, 71, a native of Olean, New York and resident of Berwick, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City.
He is survived by two children, Belinda Stuchel of Farmington, Arkansas and Chance Stuchel of Berwick; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and four stepdaughters, Floris Hebert, Eileen Reinhardt, Mariam DiMaggio and Jodie Horschel.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.
Memorial visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Twin City Funeral Home. Military honors will be rendered by the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad.
Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

