LAURA COOPER
Tue, 05/05/2020 - 11:20am
Laura Cooper, 73, a resident of Morgan City, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete at this time.
