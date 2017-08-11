(October 26, 1932 - August 5, 2017)

Lauder Aristide Frank passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2017, at 2:45 a.m. in San Antonio, Texas, at the age of 84.

Lauder is survived by his wife of 61 years, JoAnn Watts Frank. He is also survived by his children: Claire Frank Morgan and husband Calvin, Phyllis Frank Deshotel and husband Harold, Gregory Paul Frank and wife Melanie, Sherry Frank Wilkins and husband Jim, and Timothy David Frank and wife Sheryl. Lauder and JoAnn have 10 grandchildren and 10 great children: Renee Morgan Henigan and husband John with children Lillian, Juliet and Eleanor; Jared Morgan and wife Leah; Chris Deshotel and wife Allison and children Jacob, Layla and Luke; Megan Deshotel Barousse and husband Koby and children Aidan, Bella, Eli and Nash; Lucas A. (Alex) Frank, Gregory S. (Seth) Frank, Amanda Wilkins, Emily Wilkins, Thomas Frank and Andrew Frank.

Lauder is preceded in death by his parents Charles Wyman Frank and Mary Eugenie Couvillion Frank, older sister Mary Beverly Frank Richardson and older brother Charles Walter Frank.

Lauder was born on October 26, 1932, in Marksville, Louisiana. After graduating from high school in 1950 he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served his country during the Korean War. After being honorably discharged, he married JoAnn Watts on May 26, 1956. Lauder graduated from Northeast Louisiana University in Monroe, Louisiana, with a degree in Pharmacy. After moving to Franklin, Louisiana in 1961 Lauder owned and operated the Frere Drug Co. for 40 years. He became an integral part of the Franklin community serving on the Franklin Planning Commission, the Order of Elks and St. John Elementary school board as well as volunteering at Hanson Memorial High School. He also gave of his time to the Louisiana Pharmacists Association, was on the board of directors for Louisiana Wholesale Incorporated, and became certified by the Louisiana Board of Pharmacy to train pharmacy interns. Lauder was an avid gardener and loved woodworking. He was known and loved by many members of the community. In 2008 he and JoAnn moved to Helotes, Texas where he remained until his death.

A graveside service will be held in the Cushman Cemetery on Tarleton Street in Marksville, Louisiana on Monday, August 14 at 10:30 a.m. with a reception to follow at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church hall at 141 S. Washington St. Marksville, La. 71351. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio Foundation at 100 NE Loop 410, Suite 706, San Antonio, Texas 78216 or www.childrenshospitalsafoundation.org.

