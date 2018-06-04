October 16, 1942 — May 30, 2018

Larry Thomas Faulk, a native of Kaplan and a resident of Berwick and Bayou Vista for over 50 years, was called home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 75 on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City, hearing those blessed words we all long to hear, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

Larry was a loving husband, father and grandfather who had a quiet, humble, happy-go-lucky nature, and could always be found with a smile on his face. In his early years he coached Dixie Youth Little League and was affectionately known as Coach Larry. An avid LSU and Saints fan, his love of sports carried on throughout his life, also enjoying league bowling with his wife and children. Larry was also an active member of Bayou Vista Community Fellowship, where he attended for 20 years and served as chief usher. By far though, what brought the most joy to his life was his love for the Lord and for his family. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his four children, Anna Marie Head and her husband Rev. Brian Head, Lydell Thomas Faulk and his wife Melisa, Troy Anthony Faulk and his wife Sadria, and Scott Anthony Faulk; 11 grandchildren, Ashley Faulk (Tim) Lopez, Truman Faulk, Jonathan (Brittanie) Faulk, Braxton (Torri) Head, Davin Faulk, Lacie Faulk, Wesley Aucoin, Andrew Aucoin, Logon Faulk, Mi-Kayla Faulk and Khloe Faulk; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Gene Faulk and David Faulk; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lou Anna Blanc Faulk; his parents, Ellis Joseph Faulk and Angelle Dubois Faulk; and his sister, Linda Gail Faulk.

A gathering of family and friends was held Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson from 10:00 a.m. until funeral services at 1:00 p.m., officiated by his son-in-law, Rev. Brian Head. Following he was laid to rest in Ibert’s Memorial Park Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Jonathan Faulk, Braxton Head, Wesley Aucoin, Howard Blanc, Tim Terrebonne and Rob Duhon.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1111 Lia Street, Patterson, LA 70392, (985) 395-7873.