LARRY STEWART

Fri, 04/27/2018 - 11:39am Anonymous

Larry Stewart
Larry Stewart, 47, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gibson, died Sunday, April 22, 2018.
Visitation will be Saturday from 8 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home chapel in Houma.
He is survived by two daughters, Ashanti Stewart of Morgan City and Anekka Stewart of Gibson; six grandchildren; three brothers, O’Brian Stewart of Franklin, and Thomas Stewart and Samuel Stewart Jr., both of Houma; a sister, Marie Barrow of Gibson; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018