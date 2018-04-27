Larry Stewart

Larry Stewart, 47, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gibson, died Sunday, April 22, 2018.

Visitation will be Saturday from 8 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home chapel in Houma.

He is survived by two daughters, Ashanti Stewart of Morgan City and Anekka Stewart of Gibson; six grandchildren; three brothers, O’Brian Stewart of Franklin, and Thomas Stewart and Samuel Stewart Jr., both of Houma; a sister, Marie Barrow of Gibson; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.