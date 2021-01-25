Larry Leo Deslatte Sr. passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 86 years of age surrounded by family. Larry was a native of Centerville and a lifelong resident of Franklin.

Visiting hours were observed Saturday, January 30, 2021, at the Church of the Assumption beginning at 10 a.m., with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 1 p.m. in at the church followed by interment in the Franklin Cemetery Mausoleum. Due to COVID-19, mask and social distancing will be observed.

Serving as pallbearers will be Lonny Deslatte, Teddy Deslatte, Brad Reinhart, Bret Reinhart, Brendan Sturgeon, and Collin Deslatte.

Larry is survived by four children, Dana Deslatte Parker of Diamondhead, MS, Larry L. Deslatte Jr. of New Iberia, Daren Deslatte Reinhart (Danny) of Diamondhead, MS, and Lonny Deslatte (Madeleine) of Lafayette; eight grandchildren, Tava Robicheaux, Tandra Hebert (John), Larry L. “Teddy” Deslatte III (Celeste), Terilyn Harrington (Reed), Brad Reinhart (Amanda), Cady Wolf, Bret Reinhart and fiancée Madison, and Cali Reinhart; twelve great-grandchildren, Rebekah Battaglio (Josh), Blaise Lott, Austin Hebert, Brendan Sturgeon, Collin Deslatte, Briana Roberts, Makaila Hebert, Madelyn Deslatte, Johnae Hebert, Xander and Xavier Harrington, and Channing Wolf; seven great-great-grandchildren, Blake Battaglio, Foster Sturgeon, Noah Battaglio, Austin “A.J.” Hebert, Ivy Williams, Rylee Lott, and Roselyn Hebert; and his brother Wayne Deslatte.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65½ years Loretta Deslatte; his parents, Roussel “Teddy” Deslatte and Bessie Boudreaux Deslatte; three brothers, Farrell Deslatte, Clyde Deslatte, and Guy “Doc” Deslatte; two sisters, Janice Gober and Ann Borne; and a great granddaughter, Kailin Hebert.,

Larry was born in Centerville on May 20, 1934, the second of seven children. He graduated from Centerville High School in 1952. He met Loretta, the love of his life, at the Center Theater in Franklin when he was sixteen years old. He knew the day he met Loretta that she was the woman he would marry, and they were married on November 21, 1953. He served as a sergeant in the Louisiana National Guard for four years. He worked at May Brothers Sawmill for eight years where he became a lumber inspector, and then he managed Hugh Hogan Building Supply for ten years. He was the owner of Deslatte’s Lumber and Building Materials in Franklin for eighteen years, and then he worked as a painting contractor until he retired. He was a lifelong bowler who began in 1964 at Kegler Lanes in Franklin and continued well into his 80s in Morgan City. He bred, showed, and sold championship rabbits in Franklin around Eastertime for many years. Larry and Loretta were devoted Catholics and adorers at the Perpetual Eucharist Adoration Chapel from its inception on March 25, 1993. He was a longtime Knights of Columbus member and former Grand Knight of KC Council 1420 in Franklin. He served as treasurer of the Franklin Jaycees and was in charge of weekly bingo games and the annual Buck Town fair. Larry and Loretta were also charter members of the Mardi Gras Krewe of Teche in Franklin. Larry was an avid reader and also enjoyed bird watching, gardening and traveling.