LARRY LEE WATSON
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 11:51am
Larry Lee Watson, 84, a native of Morgan City and resident of Breaux Bridge, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Lafayette General.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
