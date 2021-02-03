Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 4, 2021 in Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Larry Joe Maxwell, 74, who passed away peacefully on January 30, 2021 at his home.

Tom Lambert, Senior Pastor of Community Baptist Church will con-duct the funeral services.

Inurnment will take place at a later date at Ansley Cemetery near Ruston, La.

Larry Joe, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late DeVan Maxwell and the former Lucy Spell.

After serving his country in Viet Nam in the 25th Infantry Division (code name Tropic Lightning) he began a long career with Esso. Larry was an Exxon retiree. A brilliant, beloved longtime resident of Lafayette, Larry never met a stranger. He was an avid hunter who was proficient in refrigera-tion, electrical and con-struction of all kinds. There was nothing this man could not fix. He was an active member of Community Baptist Church until his health declined. He was tended to by dedicated caregivers until the end. The family thanks Lisa, Mel, Micah and Rachel for their unwavering devotion to Larry.

He is survived by his sons, Micah P. Maxwell (Melissa) and Jeremiah L. Maxwell; grandson, Connor Maxwell; and brother, James R. Max-well.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 25 years, Paula Vernon Maxwell; and parents, DeVan and Lu-cy Maxwell.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Ber-trand on Thursday, Feb-ruary 4, 2021 from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

Pallbearers will be Danny Mire, Mike Hall, John Keller, Connor Maxwell and Micah Maxwell.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Max-well family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, La. is in charge of funeral ar-rangements.