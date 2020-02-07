November 30, 1947 — February 6, 2020

Larry Gabriel Montet, 72, a resident of Amelia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Larry was born on November 30, 1947, in Morgan City, the son of Russell Montet Sr. and Nona Mire Montet.

Larry was a self-employed marine electrician operating Electrical Repair Service Inc., where he would always remind everyone, “Don’t Cuss, Call Us!” He loved to be in the outdoors and on the water, either fishing or going to the camp. He loved his family and cherished the time that he got to spend with them, but had a special place in his heart for the time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a true family man and would always drop what he was doing to go help his boys, no matter what the project was. He loved his church and was an active member of Crossway Ministries. Larry was a loving man who was funny and had a great sense of humor, always reminding everyone that he, “Loved being the boss, but loved being retired more!”

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 47 years, Jackie May Montet of Amelia; three sons, Shawn Montet and wife Charmaine of Amelia, Nathan Montet and fiancé Heather of Bayou L’Ourse, and Christopher Montet and wife Kori of Bayou L’Ourse; one stepson, Michael Beadle of Bayou Vista; one daughter-in-law, Tasha Morrison of Morgan City; six grandchildren, Gabriel Montet and fiancé Kali Slade, Brandon Beadle, Savanah Montet, Peyton Montet, Tristan Montet and Gavyn Smart; and two great-grandchildren, Jace Montet and Jaide Montet. Larry is also survived by four brothers, Russell Montet Jr. and wife Diane of Bayou L’Ourse, Carey Montet and wife Debbie, Jeffery Montet and wife Laverne of Sorrento, and Mark Montet and wife Karen of Bayou L’Ourse.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Russell Montet Sr. and Nona Mire Montet; one granddaughter, Jaidyn Montet; one sister, Annette Crochet; and two brothers, Donald Montet and Steve Montet.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Shawn Montet, Nathan Montet, Christopher Montet, Michael Beadle, Gabriel Montet, Mark Montet and Ray May.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home with Pastor Matt Hebert officiating. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home with the visitation resuming from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home. Following the services Larry will be laid to rest in the St. Andrew Cemetery.