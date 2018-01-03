January 16, 1941 – January 1, 2018

Funeral services for Lanny Anthony Pichoff Sr. will be held Saturday, January 6, 2018, at 1 p.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary, with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 10 a.m. Father Lloyd Benoit will conduct the services. Lanny was a native of Glencoe and a resident of Franklin who passed away at the age of 76 at his home on January 1, 2018.

He is survived by his three children, Rhonda P. Lopez, Ronald Pichoff and his wife Judy, and Lanny A. Pichoff Jr. and his wife Tracy; one brother, Lou Pichoff and his wife Barbara; six grandchildren, Tanna Stelly, Brian Chauvin, Jeremy Chauvin, Alexis Bouton Parria, Landon Pichoff, and Logan Pichoff; eight great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Alice Blanchard Pichoff; and four siblings, Chester Pichoff (infant), Alice Pichoff Perez, John Pichoff Jr., and Blossom Pichoff Rineholt.

