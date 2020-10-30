July 25, 1955 — October 27, 2020

Lana Cantrell Stevens, 65, a resident of Charenton, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.

Lana was born on July 25, 1955, in Morgan City, the daughter of Ray Cantrell and Alma Margie Hunter Cantrell.

Lana loved her family and adored her grandchildren and cherished every moment she was able to spend with them. She enjoyed traveling with her husband as much as they were able, and loved to go on cruises. Lana loved the Lord with all her heart.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remember by her husband, Joseph S. “Jay” Stevens III of Charenton; three daughters, Shana, Jennifer and Lucy; three grandchildren, Briana, Hunter and Grant; five great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Savannah, Dakota, Lauren and Jamie; one step great-grandchild, Bentley; and one brother, David “Pud”.

Lana was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Alma Margie Hunter Cantrell; one granddaughter, Kandace; two sisters, Kandy and Nancy; and one brother, Joey.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home with Pastor Marty Harden officiating. A visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service at 2 p.m. Following the funeral service, Lana will be laid to rest in the Berwick Cemetery.

Due to the current guidelines we can only allow for 150 people in attendance at the visitation and funeral, while still practicing social distancing. Masks will be required upon entering the funeral home.