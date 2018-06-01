Lakoya Martin, 23, a native and resident of Franklin, died Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Franklin. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery in Franklin.

She is survived by two sons, Ladrius Martin and Kendrick Edmond Jr., both of Franklin; her mother, Francine Martin of Franklin; five brothers, Herbert Martin Jr., Reginald Martin and Kedern Martin, all of Franklin, and Michael Martin and Kevin Martin Sr., both of Morgan City; two sisters, Lakendra Martin and Lakedra Martin, both of Franklin; and a host of other relatives.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Eva Varnado Martin

Eva Varnado Martin, 89, a native of Osyka, Mississippi and a resident of Houma, died Monday, May 21, 2018.

Visitation will be Saturday from 8 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. at Mechanicville Emmanuel Baptist Church in Houma. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery.

She is survived by two sons, Vincent Varnado of Franklin and James Varnado of Morgan City; a daughter, Leslie Varnado of Houma; and a host of grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, two daughters, parents, five brothers and three sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.