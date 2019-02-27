Lady Tigers top CHS in 7-A open

Hillary Pillaro claimed the win in the circle while Camille Baker and A’Myrie Foulcard collected three hits apiece to lead the Hanson Memorial Lady Tigers to a 21-6 win over the Centerville Lady Bulldogs in the District 7-A opener Tuesday at the Hanson Softball Complex.

Pillaro notched the victory after working four complete innings, allowing six runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

Baker went 3 for 4 with three runs aond four RBIs.

Foulcard also went 3 for 4 with two runs and 5 RBIs.

Addie Lovell was 1 for 2 with four runs, one RBI and one free pass.

Chelsi Hebert took the loss for Centerville after hurling two frames, allowing 14 runs on six hits. Hebert also led the Lady Bulldogs at the plate while going 3 for 3 with one run and 2 RBIs.

Hanson traveled to face Patterson today before returning home to face Gueydan in district action on Thursday. The Lady Tigers are also scheduled to play in the Berwick Tournament on Friday, facing both Assumption and E. D. White.