Kristi Cantrell Liner, 51, a resident of Patterson, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

Visitation will be Friday, 6-8:30 p.m., at Hargrave Funeral Home and Saturday at Holy Cross Catholic Church from 7:30 a.m. until services at 9 a.m.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.