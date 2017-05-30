KRISTEN H. REBARDI

Kristen Holloway Rebardi, 38, a resident of Berwick, died Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

She is survived by her husband, Curtis Rebardi; three children, Kaleb Rebardi, McKayla Rebardi and McKenzie Rebardi; her parents, Johnny and Susie Holloway; her mother, Darlene Swafford; three brothers, Sean Holloway, Jason Swafford and Brian Swafford; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents.

Visitation will be Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with services at 7 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home in Morgan City.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge