KRISTEN H. REBARDI

Tue, 05/30/2017 - 11:50am StMaryNow.com

Kristen Holloway Rebardi, 38, a resident of Berwick, died Tuesday, May 23, 2017.
She is survived by her husband, Curtis Rebardi; three children, Kaleb Rebardi, McKayla Rebardi and McKenzie Rebardi; her parents, Johnny and Susie Holloway; her mother, Darlene Swafford; three brothers, Sean Holloway, Jason Swafford and Brian Swafford; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents.
Visitation will be Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with services at 7 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home in Morgan City.
Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017