KEVIN VERDUN

Wed, 02/06/2019 - 11:33am

Kevin Verdun, 58, a resident of Patterson, died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete at this time.

