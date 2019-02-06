KEVIN VERDUN
Wed, 02/06/2019 - 11:33am
Kevin Verdun, 58, a resident of Patterson, died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete at this time.
