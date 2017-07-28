Kevin T. Aucoin, 58, a native and resident of Belle River, passed away Monday, July 24, 2017.

Kevin is survived by his daughters, Brooke Aucoin Myers (Dusty) and Ariel Renee Aucoin; grandchildren, Abigail and Wesley Kate Myers; brother, Jeffrey Aucoin (Carol); and sister, Beverly Aucoin Lewis (Richard).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Alice Miller Aucoin.

Memorial visitation will be held at Pierre Part Christian Church on Saturday, July 29, 2017, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2017.