Kevin Mark Elliott, 59, a native of Morgan City and resident of Bayou L’Ourse, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.

He is survived by his mother, Doris Elliott of St. Martinville; and five siblings, Bruce Elliott of Thibodaux, Joanne Ratcliff of Gray, Clay Elliott of Bayou L’Ourse, Kelly Parrish of Loreauville and Edith Suire of Lafayette.

He was preceded in death by his father and two brothers.

Visitation will be Thursday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Twin City Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.