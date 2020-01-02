Kerry Lynn Fromenthal passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at the age of 66.

She loved working on arts and crafts projects and spending time with her grandchildren and fur babies. Kerry enjoyed Christmas and decorating for the holidays and going to the casino and playing the slot machines. She was known as a very giving person and helped many people. She loved her family the most.

Kerry is survived by her husband of 45 years, Ronald Fromenthal; daughter, Joni Daigle and Reggie; son, Benjamin Fromenthal and Brandie; grandchildren, Peyton Fromenthal, Emma Daigle, Mary Grace Fromenthal and Preston Fromenthal; sisters, Gloria Hebert and Carol Breaux; and fur babies, Prissy and Crissy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Allie Chauvin Jr. and Annie Seymour Chauvin McKinley; step-dad, Cliff McKinley; sisters, Wanda Lee Sauce, Lois Hebert, Barbara Castille and Diane Chauvin; and brothers, Daniel Chauvin and Allie P. Chauvin III.

Visitation was held at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visitation continued at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church in Gonzales on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Fr. Eric Gyan. Interment followed at Oaklane Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Benjamin Fromenthal, Reggie Daigle, Preston Fromenthal, Peyton Fromenthal, Randy Breaux, Rodney Grow and Neal Fromenthal.

Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) was in charge of arrangements.