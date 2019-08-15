Kent W. Kreider passed away at his home in Laurel, Mississippi, early Wednesday morning, August 7, 2019, after a courageous 32-year battle against Parkinson’s disease.

Kent was born on September 8, 1947, in Morgan City, Louisiana, to John F. Kreider, Jr. and Dorothy Walther Kreider, who preceded him in death. He is also proceeded in death by his maternal Grandfather, William A. Walther. All were longtime residents of Berwick, Louisiana.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Kreider, of 45 years, his brother Gregory J. Kreider (wife Janet) of Houston, Texas; his children, Kent Henderson of Gulfport, Mississippi; and Sandy Kreider Kitchens of Laurel, Mississippi. He is also survived by six grandchildren; and three great grandchildren, all of Mississippi.

Kent graduated Berwick High School in 1965 with letters and Captain’s honors in all sports and was named to eight baseball All Star teams during his years of competition. On a local note he hit the first Home Run in Benny Spinella Park soon after its dedication.

He continued his education at Louisiana State University, with most of his career years spent traveling the US and the world as a fluids control engineer for Baker Hughes.

Kent was held in deep affection by his family and friends. He touched all he came in contact with and his quick laugh and offers of help in times of crises made his a true friendship.

A Memorial Celebration of a life well lived will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, starting at 11 a.m. at Lighthouse Community Church in Berwick, Louisiana, with internment to follow at the Gibson Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery in Gibson, Louisiana.

