May 14, 1959-March 28, 2017

Kenneth Roland Dykes, 57, a resident of Berwick, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in his home surrounded by loved ones.

He was born May 14, 1959, in Kilgore, Texas, the son of Carl Wayne Dykes and Joyce Faye Lampris.

Kenneth lived on his motorcycle and served as vice president of the Bandidos. He enjoyed the outdoors and hunting. He deeply loved his family and friends and will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his spouse, Libertie Lirette Dykes of Berwick; mother and stepfather, Joyce Silvertooth and Bill Silvertooth of Longview, Texas; daughters, Mandy Gilbert and Morgan Gilbert, both of Berwick; brother, Dennis Dykes and wife Sherry; sister, Sharon Westerholm of Seguin, Texas; brother-in-law, Mark Westerholm of Seguin, Texas; grandchild, Justice Aloisio; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and loved ones.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his father, Carl Wayne Dykes.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Twin City Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until service time. Memorial services will begin at noon.