KENNETH JAMES LEGENDRE

Tue, 09/19/2017 - 1:09pm Anonymous

Kenneth James Legendre, a long resident of Morgan City, passed away Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, at his home in Schriever at the age of 47.

Kenneth is survived by his loving mother, Eva Prine; fiancé, Laura Franklin; three sisters, Faye Mayon and husband Carl, Cindy Landry and husband Michael, and Shandeal Concienne and husband Shane; and one brother, Donald Rock, Jr.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Legendre Sr.; three brothers, Alvin “Sonny” Legendre Jr., Larry Legendre, and Wallace “Wally” Legendre.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Twin City Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

