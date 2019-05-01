November 29, 1951 — April 28, 2019

Kenneth James “Kenny” Wiggins Sr., 67, a resident of Morgan City, lost his battle with cancer after an almost three year fight, Sunday, April 28, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

Kenny was born on November 29, 1951, in Morgan City, the son of Herman Andrew Wiggins and Rita Marie Boudreaux Wiggins.

Kenny was a machinist by trade and worked at Progress Machine for many years as the shop foreman, and over his years there gained the nickname of “Wig”. He was an avid pool player who loved shooting in many pool leagues where he won many awards. He enjoyed shooting on the team, The Three Wise Men, with Jerry and Dave.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Susan Rettig Wiggins of Morgan City; his mother, Rita Boudreaux Wiggins of Morgan City; three children, Kenneth J. “Kenny” Wiggins Jr. and wife Dawn of Patterson, Kori Wiggins Knight and husband James of Bayou Vista, and Lisa Thomas and husband Kevin of Bayou Vista; three stepchildren, Ronald “Ronnie” Dupre Jr. and wife Sharon of Dracut, Massachusetts, Gene Dupre and wife Danyelle of Berwick, and Melissa Dupre Bonnette of Denham Springs; 12 grandchildren, Remington, Kane, Ciera, Makayla, Mia, Laila, Lailani, Shane, Brendon, Payton, Brenna and Jude; three brothers, Curtis Wiggins Sr. and wife Ruth, Donald Wiggins and wife Carol, and Benny Wiggins and wife Cheryl Ann; and one sister, Cheryl Veillon and husband Donald.

Kenny was preceded in death by his father, Herman Andrew Wiggins; one sister, Anita Wiggins Crochet; and two brothers, Tommy Wiggins and Randy Wiggins.

Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home with Monsignor J. Douglas Courville officiating. A memorial visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of the services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.